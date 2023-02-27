At MWC 2023, Motorola displayed a new concept rollable phone called Rizr.
Image Credit: Indian Express
In its compact state, the phone has a 5.0-inch pOLED screen which increases to 6.5-inch when expanded.
Image Credit: Indian Express
It has no chin since the display comes from the bottom area and covers almost one third of the rear panel.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The phone's screen expands in a matter of seconds and requires users to double tap the power button.
Image Credit: Indian Express
On Morotola Rizr, apps stretch vertically to fit the screen size and the icons are automatically realigned to match the display.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The device can also be rolled a little to reveal the front facing camera and the speaker grille.
Image Credit: Indian Express
While the phone does look compact, it weighs somewhere around 210 grams and is thick compared to normal smartphones.
Image Credit: Indian Express
