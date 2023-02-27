At MWC 2023, Motorola displayed a new concept rollable phone called Rizr.

Image Credit: Indian Express

In its compact state, the phone has a 5.0-inch pOLED screen which increases to 6.5-inch when expanded.

Image Credit: Indian Express

It has no chin since the display comes from the bottom area and covers almost one third of the rear panel.

Image Credit: Indian Express

The phone's screen expands in a matter of seconds and requires users to double tap the power button.

Image Credit: Indian Express

On Morotola Rizr, apps stretch vertically to fit the screen size and the icons are automatically realigned to match the display.

Image Credit: Indian Express

The device can also be rolled a little to reveal the front facing camera and the speaker grille.

Image Credit: Indian Express

While the phone does look compact, it weighs somewhere around 210 grams and is thick compared to normal smartphones.

Image Credit: Indian Express

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

When is Holi Festival in 2023?

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article