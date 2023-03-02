Here's a quick look at the Motorola G73, an upcoming 5G mid-range smartphone.

Image Credit: Motorola

The Motorola G73 is powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 930 SoC and comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz FullHD+ IPS LCD display.

Image Credit: Motorola

It comes with Android 13 out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Image Credit: Motorola

On the back, you get a 50MP primary shooter backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens. It also has an 8MP selfie shooter.

Image Credit: Motorola

According to the Flipkart landing page, the phone will be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB configuration.

Image Credit: Motorola

Motorola G73 will go on sale from March 10 and is expected to cost less than Rs 20,000.

Image Credit: Motorola

