Here's everything we know so far about the Motorola E13

Image Credit: Flipkart

Motorola is all set to launch the E13 on February 8. The phone will be available on Flipkart and other retail stores.

The Motorola E13 is a budget device which will cost less than Rs 10,000.

It is powered by the UniSoc T606 chipset and features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. 

The phone offers up to 4GB of RAM and has 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD slot.

Running on Android 13 Go, Motorola E13 comes with a 13MP rear camera and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

