Microsoft recently updated the Bing search engine and Edge browser with new AI features backed by ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

The company says Bing will get conversational. While it will show links, the search engine will also be able to give a summarised answer.

Like ChatGPT, it can write poems, stories and even give ideas for projects. Users will also be able to chat with Bing and ask follow-up questions.

For example, the search engine can help plan a trip, help with coding and even create a three-course menu.

The new Bing will soon be available on both desktop and mobile. However, you will need an Outlook account. 

Microsoft says it will email users once they are eligible for the new Bing experience.

The updated Edge now comes with an AI powered co-pilot and integrates the chat interface from Bing.

While the 'Chat' feature allows users to get a summary of webpages and documents, the 'Compose' feature can help generate text, emails, social media posts and other things.

