Microsoft recently updated the Bing search engine and Edge browser with new AI features backed by ChatGPT creator OpenAI.
Image Credit: Microsoft
Image Credit: Microsoft
The company says Bing will get conversational. While it will show links, the search engine will also be able to give a summarised answer.
Image Credit: Microsoft
Image Credit: Microsoft
Like ChatGPT, it can write poems, stories and even give ideas for projects. Users will also be able to chat with Bing and ask follow-up questions.
Image Credit: Microsoft
Image Credit: Microsoft
For example, the search engine can help plan a trip, help with coding and even create a three-course menu.
Image Credit: Reuters
Image Credit: Reuters
The new Bing will soon be available on both desktop and mobile. However, you will need an Outlook account.
Image Credit: Reuters
Image Credit: Reuters
Microsoft says it will email users once they are eligible for the new Bing experience.
Image Credit: Reuters
Image Credit: Reuters
The updated Edge now comes with an AI powered co-pilot and integrates the chat interface from Bing.
Image Credit: Microsoft
Image Credit: Microsoft
While the 'Chat' feature allows users to get a summary of webpages and documents, the 'Compose' feature can help generate text, emails, social media posts and other things.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Image Credit: Google Play Store
