Samsung recently rolled out the One UI 5.1 update for several Galaxy devices
Image Credit: Samsung
One UI 5.1 is now available for the Galaxy S22 series, which comprises of the the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Samsung is also rolling out the update to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 FE.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The 2020 Galaxy S20 Series including the Galaxy S20 FE also got the One UI 5.1 update.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Foldable Samsung devices like the Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 received the update as well.
Image Credit: Indian Express
To give you a quick recap, One UI 5.1 improves the multitasking experience and smart suggestions and introduces dynamic weather widget.
Image Credit: Samsung
