Here's a closer look at job cuts the tech industry is facing right now.
Microsoft might lay off around 10,000 employees or five per cent of its total workforce. The company said it would take a $1.2 billion charge in the second quarter.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Amazon is also sacking about 18,000 employees starting this month. The company said the latest round of layoffs will affect the retail and human resources division.
File Photo
In India, Sharechat has decided to lay off 20 per cent of its workforce. Affected employees will receive salary for notice period, two weeks pay as ex gratia, and 100 per cent of variable pay till Dec 2022.
Express Photo
Earlier this month, Salesforce also announced it will cut staff by 10 per cent to reduce costs by $3-$5 billion. Salesforce CEO also confirmed that more job cuts are underway.
File Photo
In November last year, Meta laid off around 11,000 employees. Last year, Twitter under Elon Musk lost almost half of its employees, with the company looking for a fresh round of layoffs.