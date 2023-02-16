Here's a closer look at the recently unveiled iQOO Neo 7
The iQOO Neo 7 is a mid-range gaming device powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.
It features a 6.78-inch 120Hz FullHD+ HDR10+ AMOLED display with 1200Hz touch sampling rate.
The phone offers with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
Running on FuntouchOS 13 based on Android 13, iQOO says the Neo 7 will get two Android OS upgrades.
On the back, you get a 64MP camera accompained by 2MP depth and macro sensors and features a 16MP selfie shooter.
It comes with motion control which lets users perform actions lean left and right by simply tilting the phone and features an improved cooling system.
The base version of the iQOO Neo 7 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 29,999 whereas the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant is priced at Rs 33,999.
