Here's a closer look at the iQOO 11

Image Credit: Indian Express

iQOO 11 is the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

It sports a 6.78-inch 144Hz QHD+ AMOLED display and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Running on FunTouchOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box, iQOO 11 has a tiny punch hole on the front which houses a 16MP selfie camera.

On the back, you get a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor backed by a 13MP telephoto lens and a 8MP ultrawide sensor.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The iQOO 11 will go on sale from January 13 and starts from Rs 59,999.

