The Vivo X90 Pro Plus might sport a 6.78-inch 2K 144Hz AMOLED screen and is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and come with a 6.1-inch 120Hz sAMOLED display.
The OnePlus 11 will most likely feature a 6.7-inch LTPO screen and come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz screen and powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
The iPhone 15 might be powered by the A15 Bionic whereas the Pro variants will feature the upgraded A17 Bionic chipset.