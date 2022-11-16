India's 10 weakest passwords

*******

'password' is the number one on the list, according to NordPass

123456 and 12345678 are number three and four in the list of common passwords

Bigbasket was a surprise entry at number four for Indian users

Indians love number combinations as passwords as 123456789 was next

pass@123 is also an unsafe password

1234567890 was number seven and is still a bad choice

Using 'anmol123' as your password is again a poor choice

abcd1234 is number 9 on the list and easy to guess as well

'googledummy' is also a terrible password to keep

