India's 10 weakest passwords
*******
'password'
is the number one on the list, according to NordPass
123456
and
12345678
are number three and four in the list of common passwords
Bigbasket
was a surprise entry at number four for Indian users
Indians love number combinations as passwords as
123456789
was next
pass@123
is also an
unsafe
password
1234567890
was number seven and is still a bad choice
Using
'anmol123'
as your password is again a poor choice
abcd1234
is number 9 on the list and easy to guess as well
'googledummy'
is also a
terrible password to keep
4 things to note for skincare in your 20s
What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?
'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision
What is the ideal time to have main meals?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
View More