The India Gaming convention will take place at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from February 16.
Image Credit: Express Photo
It will be filled with esports events, cosplay shows, conferences and exhibitions.
Image Credit: Express Photo
Riot Games, the makers of Valorant and League of League, will also mark their debut at India Gaming Show 2023.
Image Credit: Express Photo
Sony also showcased the recently launched DualSense Edge controller alongside other products.
Image Credit: Express Photo
LG lets gamers experience its 4K OLED gaming TV with 0.1ms response time.
Image Credit: Express Photo
The Indian videogame streaming platform Rooter also marked its presence at the event.
Image Credit: Express Photo
ANT Esports also showcased several products like mechanical keyboards, headphones, RGB fans and CPU cases.
Image Credit: Express Photo
