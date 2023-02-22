HP launched its most powerful gaming laptop ever - Omen 17.
HP launched its most powerful gaming laptop ever - Omen 17.
Image Credit: HP
Image Credit: HP
Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, the laptop comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU for laptops.
Image Credit: HP
Image Credit: HP
HP Omen 17 sports a 17.3-inch display with 2K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.
HP Omen 17 sports a 17.3-inch display with 2K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.
Image Credit: HP
Image Credit: HP
It comes with HP's Omen tempest cooling solution and features a RGB keyboard and a large trackpad.
It comes with HP's Omen tempest cooling solution and features a RGB keyboard and a large trackpad.
Image Credit: HP
Image Credit: HP
The laptop comes with two Bang and Olufsen speakers and a 720p camera with two integrated microphones.
Image Credit: HP
Image Credit: HP
HP Omen 17 starts from Rs 2,69,990 and can be purchased from Omen Playground, HP World and HP online store.
Image Credit: HP
Image Credit: HP
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More