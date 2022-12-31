Here's how to send Happy New Year stickers on WhatsApp
Open the app store on your device and install the 'Happy New Year Stickers 2023' app.
Here, you will find several sticker packs.
Tapping on a sticker pack will take you to a new page that lets you view all the stickers in the pack.
Tap on the 'Add to WhatsApp' button and proceed to press on the 'Add' button that pops up.
Now that your favourite stickers are added to WhatsApp, you send them to your friends and family from the sticker section.
