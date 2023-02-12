Here's how you can customise the lock screen on your Android device

To find the lock screen customisation options, open the 'Settings' menu on your phone, go to 'Display' and tap on 'Lock screen' under the 'Lock Display' sub section.

You can choose if you want to hide or see notifications on the lock screen under privacy options.

Users can also add text on the lock screen such as their name and information on whom to contact during an emergency situation.

Some Android phones also support always-on-display

On newer Android versions, users can also control connected devices like a smart bulb from the lock screen itself.

Certain devices let users double tap or lift their device to turn the screen on.

