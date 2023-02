The OnePlus 2 was the first phone by the company that featured an alert slider. It also came with a USB Type-C port for charging. However, the phone had thermal throttling issues because of the Snapdragon 810 SoC. The OnePlus 2 was the first phone by the company that featured an alert slider. It also came with a USB Type-C port for charging. However, the phone had thermal throttling issues because of the Snapdragon 810 SoC.