Here's a quick look at the Honor Magic 5 Pro
Honor Magic 5 Pro features a 6.81-inch 120Hz HDR10+ LTPO AMOLED display with a pill shaped notch on the left of the screen.
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc and runs on Magic UI 7.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.
It offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and comes with a Discrete Display Chipset which renders all videos in HDR10+ and converts 30fps videos into 60fps.
Similar to other recently launched flagship phones like the OnePlus 11, it has a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera.
It has a 4,600mAh battery which supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
Honor Magic 5 Pro is expected to launch later this year and will cost somewhere around Rs 1,05,000.
