Honor showcased its latest foldable phone - Magic Vs.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, it has a 6.45-inch external display which can be unfolded to reveal a 7.9-inch screen.

The phone was launched in China last year and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

It has a triple camera setup that consists of a 54MP primary sensor accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens.

All of this is backed by a 4,900mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

It is still unclear if Honor will launch the Magic Vs in the international market.

