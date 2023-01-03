Samsung Electronics announced the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator at CES 2023
Samsung Electronics announced the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator at CES 2023
Currently available in Europe, Samsung Electronics will be expanding its availability to countries like Thailand, Mexico and Australia by the end of the year.
Currently available in Europe, Samsung Electronics will be expanding its availability to countries like Thailand, Mexico and Australia by the end of the year.
It is available in three models - fridge, freezer and wine cellar. It comes with an Auto Open Door feature that lets you open the door with a single touch.
It is available in three models - fridge, freezer and wine cellar. It comes with an Auto Open Door feature that lets you open the door with a single touch.
The Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line has a combined capacity of 805 litres while the wine cellar model can store up to 101 bottles.
The Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line has a combined capacity of 805 litres while the wine cellar model can store up to 101 bottles.
The normal refrigerator version of the Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator also comes with a built-in water purifier and an infuser that lets you create flavoured beverages.
The normal refrigerator version of the Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator also comes with a built-in water purifier and an infuser that lets you create flavoured beverages.
It also comes with an independently controlled drawer that offers two built-in temperature modes.
It also comes with an independently controlled drawer that offers two built-in temperature modes.
The Bespoke Infinite Line refrigerator's electricity usage can be monitored using the SmartThings Energy app.
The Bespoke Infinite Line refrigerator's electricity usage can be monitored using the SmartThings Energy app.
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective
Why you should not consume palak paneer
Does constipation become chronic in winter?
Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction
View More