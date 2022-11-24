Credit: Realme
The Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED screen backed by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. It has a 48MP primary camera backed a 2MP sensor.
Credit: Xiaomi
The OnePlus 11 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and might have a 6.7-inch 120Hz curved LTPO display.
Credit: Indian Express
Rumour has it that the Realme 10 Pro+ will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Credit: Realme
The Xiaomi 13 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and feature a camera fine tuned by Leica.
Credit: Indian Express
Oppo's Find X6 Pro is rumoured to come in both Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9200 variants and have three 50MP rear cameras.
Credit: Oppo
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, the Vivo X90 offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage.
Credit: Vivo
The Samsung Galaxy S23 might come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the Exynos 2300 chipset.
Credit: Indian Express