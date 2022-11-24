Most awaited phones for 2023

Credit: Realme

The Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED screen backed by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. It has a 48MP primary camera backed a 2MP sensor.

Credit: Xiaomi

The OnePlus 11 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and might have a 6.7-inch 120Hz curved LTPO display.

Credit: Indian Express

Rumour has it that the Realme 10 Pro+ will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Credit: Realme

The Xiaomi 13 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and feature a camera fine tuned by Leica.

Credit: Indian Express

Oppo's Find X6 Pro is rumoured to come in both Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9200 variants and have three 50MP rear cameras.

Credit: Oppo

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, the Vivo X90 offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage.

Credit: Vivo

The Samsung Galaxy S23 might come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the Exynos 2300 chipset.

Credit: Indian Express

