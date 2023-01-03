The Motorola G82 comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen backed by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. It starts from Rs 18,999.
The Motorola G82 comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen backed by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. It starts from Rs 18,999.
The Realme 10 Pro comes iwth a 6.72-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 695G chipset. The phone is available on Flipkart and can be purchased from Rs 18,999.
The Realme 10 Pro comes iwth a 6.72-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 695G chipset. The phone is available on Flipkart and can be purchased from Rs 18,999.
Redmi will launch the Note 12 series on January 5. The Redmi Note 12 sports the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and a 6.67-inch 120hz OLED screen. It is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 15,000.
Redmi will launch the Note 12 series on January 5. The Redmi Note 12 sports the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and a 6.67-inch 120hz OLED screen. It is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 15,000.
Poco X4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The base variant of the phone comes with 128GB internal storage and 6GB of RAM and can be purchased for Rs 19,999.
Poco X4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The base variant of the phone comes with 128GB internal storage and 6GB of RAM and can be purchased for Rs 19,999.
Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime is a mid-range smartphone with a 6.58-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display and features the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It can be purchased from Amazon and starts from Rs 13,999.
Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime is a mid-range smartphone with a 6.58-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display and features the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It can be purchased from Amazon and starts from Rs 13,999.