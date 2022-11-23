Flagship phones you can buy at a discounted price
Credit: Indian Express
The OnePlus 10 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is available for Rs 61,999 on Amazon.
Credit: Indian Express
Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra is the first phone with a 200MP camera. It starts from Rs 54,999.
Credit: Motorola
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is available on Amazon for Rs 62,999.
Credit: Indian Express
Google Pixel 7 Pro features the in-house developed Tensor G2 chipset and can be bought from Flipkart for Rs 84,999. However, with bank offers, users can get Rs 5,000 discount on the price.
Credit: Indian Express
The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and is available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999.
Credit: Indian Express
Powered by the A15 Bionic, the iPhone 13 can be purchased for Rs 62,999 from Flipkart.
Credit: Indian Express
