Flagship phones you can buy at a discounted price

Credit: Indian Express

The OnePlus 10 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is available for Rs 61,999 on Amazon.

Credit: Indian Express

Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra is the first phone with a 200MP camera. It starts from Rs 54,999.

Credit: Motorola

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is available on Amazon for Rs 62,999.

Credit: Indian Express

Google Pixel 7 Pro features the in-house developed Tensor G2 chipset and can be bought from Flipkart for Rs 84,999. However, with bank offers, users can get Rs 5,000 discount on the price. 

Credit: Indian Express

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and is available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999.

Credit: Indian Express

Powered by the A15 Bionic, the iPhone 13 can be purchased for Rs 62,999 from Flipkart.

Credit: Indian Express

ALSO CHECK OUT:

4 things to note for skincare in your 20s

'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision

What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?

What is the ideal time to have main meals?