Here's everything we know so far about GTA 6
Here's everything we know so far about GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Last year, Rockstar Games confirmed that they are working on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series
Last year, Rockstar Games confirmed that they are working on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
While they haven't confirmed the name, the GTA V successor is likely to be called as GTA 6.
While they haven't confirmed the name, the GTA V successor is likely to be called as GTA 6.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
After GTA 6 game files were leaked online along with some footage, it is almost confirmed that the game will have a female protagonist for the first time on the Grand Theft auto series.
After GTA 6 game files were leaked online along with some footage, it is almost confirmed that the game will have a female protagonist for the first time on the Grand Theft auto series.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Following the huge leak, Rockstar Games shared a message stating the development will proceed as planned and that they will update everyone again soon.
Following the huge leak, Rockstar Games shared a message stating the development will proceed as planned and that they will update everyone again soon.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
And just like previous GTA titles, the game is expected to be a console exclusive at first which will be followed by a PC release.
And just like previous GTA titles, the game is expected to be a console exclusive at first which will be followed by a PC release.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
The title is also rumoured to offer ray tracing support. Rockstar Games might unveil the GTA 6 official launch date by 2023 with the game hitting market in 2024.
The title is also rumoured to offer ray tracing support. Rockstar Games might unveil the GTA 6 official launch date by 2023 with the game hitting market in 2024.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective
Why you should not consume palak paneer
Does constipation become chronic in winter?
Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction
View More