Here's everything we know so far about GTA 6

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Last year, Rockstar Games confirmed that they are working on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series

While they haven't confirmed the name, the GTA V successor is likely to be called as GTA 6.

After GTA 6 game files were leaked online along with some footage, it is almost confirmed that the game will have a female protagonist for the first time on the Grand Theft auto series.

Following the huge leak, Rockstar Games shared a message stating the development will proceed as planned and that they will update everyone again soon.

And just like previous GTA titles, the game is expected to be a console exclusive at first which will be followed by a PC release.

The title is also rumoured to offer ray tracing support. Rockstar Games might unveil the GTA 6 official launch date by 2023 with the game hitting market in 2024.

