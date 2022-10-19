Google PIxel 7: QUick REVIEW

The Google Pixel 7 is powered by Tensor G2 chipset. It performs well for daily tasks.

It runs on stock Android 13 out of the box. Google has added a lot of Pixel-only software features as well. 

The Pixel 7 comes with features like transcribing recording, audio messages, and live translate 

Over time, Pixel 7 will learn and adapt the device battery and performance, according to your usage.

The Pixel 7 camera gets features like Photo Unblur, Creative Blur, Magic Eraser and improved Night Sight.

The Pixel 7 continues with the 'Material You' design that lets users customise fonts, etc

The Pixel 7 is one of the best flagship phones to come out this year.

