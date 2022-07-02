Category

Google Nest Camera:  A Closer Look

The design is minimalist with a large camera.

The set up is easy and fully assisted by the Google Home app.

Google Nest Camera is probably the easiest off-the-shelf solution

There is also the option to tap on history and see it as a timeline.

Once set up, you can stick the camera to its metallic holder and adjust the lens.

Google Nest Camera can work purely on the battery, lasting about seven days on a full charge.

Google Nest Camera is priced at Rs 11999.