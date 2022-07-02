Category
Google Nest Camera:
A Closer Look
The design is minimalist with a large camera.
The set up is easy and fully assisted by the Google Home app.
Google Nest Camera is probably the easiest off-the-shelf solution
There is also the option to tap on history and see it as a timeline.
Once set up, you can stick the camera to its metallic holder and adjust the lens.
Google Nest Camera can work purely on the battery, lasting about seven days on a full charge.
Google Nest Camera is priced at Rs 11999.