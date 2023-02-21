Google recently introduced a new feature called 360-degree virtual background for its video calling app Meet.
Image Credits: Google
The new feature makes use of the phone's gyroscope and dynamically changes the background depending on how you move around.
Image Credits: Google
It is useful for those who need to attend video calls or meetings on the go.
Image Credits: Google
The new feature is available on both Android as well as iOS version of the app.
Image Credits: Google
Meet currently offers few 360-degree backgrounds like beach and temple but Google said users will get more options in the near future.
Image Credits: Google
As it turns out, Google is still rolling out 360-degree virtual backgrounds, so it might take a while before the feature is available on your phone.
