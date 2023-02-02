Here we compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Image Credit: Samsung

Compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra has a flatter and brighter display.

Image Credit: Indian Express

The S22 Ultra was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 while the S23 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Image Credit: Indian Express

In India, the base variant of the S23 Ultra comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage compared to the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on the S22 Ultra.

Image Credit: Indian Express

As opposed to the 108MP camera on the S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra is powered by the recently launched 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor.

Image Credit: Indian Express

Both S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra are powered by a 5,000mAh battery, but since the S23 Ultra features a more power efficient chipset, it might last longer.

Image Credit: Samsung

