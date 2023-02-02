Here everything you need to know about the recently launched Galaxy Book3 series
Image Credit: Samsung
Samsung unveiled its latest flagship laptop - the Galaxy Book3 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event.
The series includes three models - Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, each one featuring Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Galaxy Book3 Ultra has a 16-inch screen and lets users choose from 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors and NVIDIA RTX 4050 and RTX 4070 GPUs.
It offers up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage and supports 100W charging.
The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 features a 16-inch display with options to choose between the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor.
It features Intel Iris Xe graphics and supports up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage along with 65W charging.
The Galaxy Book3 Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants with users having the option to choose 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors.
It is backed by the Intel Iris Xe GPU, comes with up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage and supports 65W charging.
