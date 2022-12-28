Image Credit: Indian Express
The Apple M2 MacBook Air is one of the best lightweight laptops available in the market. It also has a long lasting battery life and is one of the best writing devices to date.
The Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches ever made. If you want a rugged smartwatch with a large display and long-lasting battery, the Apple Watch Ultra is currently the best option.
The Google Nest is a security camera that can be placed anywhere and neatly integrates with the Google Home app. It has a minimalistic design and is easy to set up.
The Asus ZenBook 17-Fold is currently one of the best foldable laptops available in the market. Users can either fold the screen to use it as a regular laptop or unfold it to transform the device to a 17-inch screen.
The Dyson V15 Detect is a powerful vacuum cleaner that can show what kind of dust particles are being picked up, thanks to the built-in laser.
Xgimi Elfin is a portable projector that delivers better image quality compared to traditional portable projectors. It is compact, comes with built-in speakers and runs on Android TV.
If you dont want to buy Dyson products, the Philips SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner is a good choice. You can also use a wet mop with it.
Those suffering from daily aches or poor posture can consider the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro portable massager. It offers quick relief from pain and helps you recover faster from injuries.
Powered by the A15 bionic chipset, the Apple TV 4K is much more than a traditional streaming box. If you pair it up with a controller and buy Apple Arcade subscription, the Apple TV 4K doubles up as a console.
If price is not a problem, the Sony HT-A9 +SW5 is one of the best home theater speaker system you can buy right now. It comes with a small controller unit that connects wirelessly to four speakers.