Amazon officially launched Prime Gaming in India. It lets you download games and offers in-game content for free. The Prime Gaming library currently has eight free games.
Image Source: Amazon Prime Gaming
Spinch is a speedrunning game where players have to dodge, climb, jump over obstacles to make their way through a level before the time runs out.
Image Source: Akupara Games
Quake is a first-person shooting game where players have to make their way through various mazes and battle numerous monsters along the way.
Image Source: Amazon Prime Gaming
Desert Child is an unique racing game where players are put in the shoes of a talented hoverbike racer who wants to participate in the universe's biggest race - Grand Prix. Along the way, you have to deliver pizzas, hunt bounties, make fans and collect gun parts.
Image Source: Akupara Games
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is an award-winning story driven adventure game in which the player has to control both brothers, solve puzzles, fight bosses and use abilities to way their way through levels.
Image Source: Google Play Store
Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow is a time management game that puts you in the shoes of a detective. While solving a case, you will come across various old friends like the Wolf, Little Red Riding Hood and others.
Image Source: Amazon Prime Gaming
Banners of Ruin is a turn-based combat game that lets you create a party of up to six characters. Each character can be levelled up and offers unique abilities and cards.
Image Source: Epic Games/YouTube
In The Amazing American Circus, the players have to build a circus empire from scratch. The single player games blends various genres like tycoon, card game and also features some RPG elements.
Image Source: The Amazin American Circus
Doors: Paradox is a fantasy puzzle game where you have to make way through 3D dioramas while looking for objects and hidden clues to unlock portals.
Image Source: Google Play Store