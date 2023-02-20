Here are some unique looking smartwatches from FireBoltt

If you want a smartwatch that stands out in the crowd, check out the soon-to-be-launched FireBoltt Blizzard. It will be available for purchase from February 23 for Rs 3,499.

FireBoltt Supernova is a budget-friendly Apple Watch Ultra clone and features a 1.78-inch display. It can be purchased for Rs 3,999.

If you are looking for a rugged smartwatch, make sure to check out the FireBoltt Cobra, which offers IP68 protection. It costs Rs 3,699.

Those interested in a round dial can consider the FireBoltt Dagger, which has a metal body and AMOLED screen and usually sells for Rs 3,499.

FireBoltt Tank is another Apple Watch Ultra lookalike with a rugged build quality. It has a 1.85-inch screen and costs Rs 2,499.

