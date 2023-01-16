Here are some iPad stylus pens which cost less than the Apple Pencil

Image Credit: Logitech

Kingone's 2nd gen wireless charging pencil comes with automatic Bluetooth pairing and charging. It features anti-palm touch and tilt sensing and costs Rs 2,499.

Image Credit: Amazon

The Zagg Pro stylus is compatible has a capacitive back end tip and an active stylus on the front. It lasts up to 8 hours on a single charge and can be bought for Rs 9,855.

Image Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Basic 2nd gen pen is a budget stylus compatible with various iPad models and lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge. It costs Rs 1,999.

Image Credit: Amazon

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil is one of the best Apple Pencil alternatives to date. It features an anti-roll design and comes with a dynamic smart tip. Logitech Crayon pencil can be purchased for Rs 6,932.

Image Credit: Logitech

Adonit's Dash Aluminium 3 features a 1.9mm tip, comes with a carrying clip and lasts up to 14 hours on a single charge. You can buy it for Rs 6,810.

Image Credit: Amazon

