Analogue Pocket is a portable handheld gaming device that can run 2,780 plus Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance titles.
Image Credit: Panic/YouTube
Panic Playdate is one of the best-looking pocket friendly handheld devices that can run a lot of indie games. It includes a headphone jack along with a speaker and can be connected to a PC as well.
Image Credit: Apple
The iPad Mini 6 comes with a 8.3-inch screen and runs on Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. The iPad mini is perfect for playing Apple Arcade games.
Image Credit: Steam/YouTube
The Steam Deck is a 7-inch handheld device that can run PC titles like Forza Horizon 5, Elden Ring and Stray. It is ideal for those looking for a portable PC on the go.
Image Credit: Amazon
The Nintendo Switch lite comes with a 5.5-inch 720p LCD display. It can run games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Animal Crossing.