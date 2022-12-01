Here are the top five handheld gaming devices of 2022

Image Credit: Analogue

Analogue Pocket is a portable handheld gaming device that can run 2,780 plus Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance titles.

Image Credit: Panic/YouTube

Panic Playdate is one of the best-looking pocket friendly handheld devices that can run a lot of indie games. It includes a headphone jack along with a speaker and can be connected to a PC as well.

Image Credit: Apple

The iPad Mini 6 comes with a 8.3-inch screen and runs on Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. The iPad mini is perfect for playing Apple Arcade games. 

Image Credit: Steam/YouTube

The Steam Deck is a 7-inch handheld device that can run PC titles like Forza Horizon 5, Elden Ring and Stray. It is ideal for those looking for a portable PC on the go.

Image Credit: Amazon

The Nintendo Switch lite comes with a 5.5-inch 720p LCD display. It can run games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Animal Crossing. 

ALSO CHECK OUT:

4 things to note for skincare in your 20s

'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision

What is the ideal time to have main meals?

What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?