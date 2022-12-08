Here are five AI based image editing tools you can use

Image Credit: Lensa

Prisma is an image editor that uses AI to transforms images into digital paintings. But if you want access to all features, you will have to buy the Prisma Premium subscirption.

Image Credit: Prisma

Lensa can create custom avatars using artificial intelligence. However, you will have to buy a weekly, monthly or yearly subscription that costs Rs 249, Rs 419 and Rs 2,499 respectively.

Image Credit: Lensa

AutoRetouch can edit hundreds of images at once using AI powered workflows. Thought the tool is paid, you can try it for free.

Image Credit: Retouch

Lunacy is a vector graphic image editing app that uses AI and can be used UI, UX and web design. It is free to use.

Image Credit: Lunacy

Luminar Neo AI photo editor lets you enhance landscapes, remove unwanted details and retouch portraits. Similar to other apps on the list, it is also a subcription based service.

Image Credit: Luminar Neo

