Here's a closer look at the JioBook.

Reliance JioBook is powered by a custom version of Android known as JioOS.

The JioBook comes with an 11.6-inch display.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The JioBook sports a 5,000mAh battery that can last up to 8 hours on a single charge.

