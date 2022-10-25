Here's a closer look at the JioBook.
Reliance JioBook is powered by a custom version of Android known as JioOS.
The JioBook comes with an 11.6-inch display.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.
The JioBook sports a 5,000mAh battery that can last up to 8 hours on a single charge.
