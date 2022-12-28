Here's a closer look at the Fire Boltt Gladiator
Image Source: Amazon
Image Source: Amazon
The Fire Boltt Gladiator has a 1.96-inch HD display and looks similar to the Apple Watch Ultra.
Image Source: Amazon
The watch comes with 123 sports modes, Bluetooth calling functionality and has IP67 rating, which offers water and dust resistance.
Image Source: Amazon
It has all standard fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking and more.
Image Source: Amazon
The watch comes with 5 assisted GPS modes, 8 menu layouts and a working rotational crown.
Image Source: Amazon
Fire Boltt Gladiator will be available in 4 colour options - Black, Blue, Black Gold and Gold.
