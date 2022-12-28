Here's a closer look at the Fire Boltt Gladiator

The Fire Boltt Gladiator has a 1.96-inch HD display and looks similar to the Apple Watch Ultra.

The watch comes with 123 sports modes, Bluetooth calling functionality and has IP67 rating, which offers water and dust resistance.

It has all standard fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking and more.

The watch comes with 5 assisted GPS modes, 8 menu layouts and a working rotational crown.

Fire Boltt Gladiator will be available in 4 colour options - Black, Blue, Black Gold and Gold.

