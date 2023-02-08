OnePlus launched several new products at the recently concluded Cloud 11 event.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The OnePlus 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will go on sale from February 14. The phone starts from Rs 54,999.
Image Credit: Indian Express
OnePlus 11R will be available for pre-order from Feb 21 and will go on sale from Feb 28. Featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the phone starts from Rs 39,999.
Image Credit: OnePlus
The company also launched two wireless earphones. While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 sell for Rs 11,999, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R can be purchased for 9,999.
Image Credit: Indian Express
OnePlus TV Q2 Pro 65 is a 4K QLED TV that comes with 70W speakers tuned by Dynaudio. The Android 11 powered TV is priced at Rs 99,999.
Image Credit: OnePlus
At the Cloud 11 event, OnePlus unveiled its first ever tablet known as the OnePlus Pad. It has a 11.61-inch screen and features the Dimensity 9000 SoC. It will go on sale in April.
Image Credit: OnePlus
The smartphone maker also revealed the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. It comes with a rotary dial and an alert slider and is expected to go on sale in April.
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus also announced the OnePlus Hub 5G Router with comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and a SIM card slot that supports both 4G and 5G networks. It will be available in July.
Image Credit: OnePlus
