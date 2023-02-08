At the Cloud 11 event, OnePlus unveiled its first ever tablet known as the OnePlus Pad. It has a 11.61-inch screen and features the Dimensity 9000 SoC. It will go on sale in April. At the Cloud 11 event, OnePlus unveiled its first ever tablet known as the OnePlus Pad. It has a 11.61-inch screen and features the Dimensity 9000 SoC. It will go on sale in April.