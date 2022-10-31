Elon Musk buys Twitter: The events so far
Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Legal and policy head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal.
Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Legal and policy head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal.
Twitter will soon be getting a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.
Twitter will soon be getting a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.
Musk is yet to make any changes to the content moderation policies, he said in a tweet.
Musk is yet to make any changes to the content moderation policies, he said in a tweet.
No one with 'life ban' on the platform will be reinstated for now.
No one with 'life ban' on the platform will be reinstated for now.
Musk will revise the user verification process.
Musk will revise the user verification process.
The Blue Tick might get linked to Twitter Blue subscription soon for an extra charge.
The Blue Tick might get linked to Twitter Blue subscription soon for an extra charge.
Musk also asked whether he should bring back 'Vine'- Twitter's original short-video platform.
He has ordered job cuts across Twitter as well.
He has ordered job cuts across Twitter as well.
ALSO CHECK OUT:
4 things to note for skincare in your 20s
'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision
What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?
What is the ideal time to have main meals?
View More