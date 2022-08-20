Chromecast with Google TV: A closer look
Chromecast connects to the TV or projector with an HDMI cable
The remote is small and very handy
It also has a USB-C power point that needs to be connected to a power source
Users can easily search and launch apps using voice commands.
You can easily download, install and run apps from the Google Play Store
The user interface is really simple and clean
Chromecast is priced at Rs 6,399
