Chromecast with Google TV: A closer look

Chromecast connects to the TV or projector with an HDMI cable 

The remote is small and very handy

It also has a USB-C power point that needs to be connected to a power source

Users can easily search and launch apps using voice commands.

You can easily download, install and run apps from the Google Play Store

The user interface is really simple and clean

Chromecast is priced at Rs 6,399

