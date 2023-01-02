Here are the top 5 upcoming flagship phones of 2023
Rumour has it that the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra might feature a titanium body and a customised flagship processor. It is also expected to come with a periscope lens and a 1-inch-wide angle lens.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Even though we don't know much about the Pixel 8 Pro, it will most likely feature the 3rd Gen Tensor processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Scheduled to launch sometime in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with some improvements to the camera and battery.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Set to launch on February 7
2023, the OnePlus 11 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will feature a 120Hz 2K AMOLED display.
Image Credit: Indian Express
The iQOO 11 will probably be the most affordable phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is said to sport a 144Hz 2K AMOLED screen and support for 120W fast charging.
Image Credit: Indian Express
