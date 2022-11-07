MOST AFFORDABLE plans for OTT APPS: Disney+Hotstar to NETFLIX
The Disney+Hotstar mobile plan lets users watch content in high definition and costs Rs 49 per month.
The Netflix mobile plan is priced at Rs 149 per month and gives you access to all content in standard definition.
The recently launched Amazon Prime Video mobile plan lets users watch in standard definition and is priced at Rs 499 per year.
Those interested in ZEE5 Premium subscription can buy it for Rs 699 per year.
Voot mobile plan lets you watch content in high definition and costs Rs 299 per year.
Sony Liv mobile plan costs Rs 599 annually and lets user stream in high definition.
The cheapest Discovery+ plan costs Rs 399 per year.
