Here are some of the most affordable phones with curved display you can buy

Sporting the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, the Realme 10 Pro Plus is a mid-range device with one of the best cameras in the price range. It starts from Rs 24,999.

Image Credit: Indian Express

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 888+. It can be purchased for Rs 39,999.

Image Credit: Motorola

The recently launched Oppo Reno8 T features the Snapdragon 695 processor, comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and has a price tag of Rs 29,999.

Image Credit: Indian Express

Tecno Phantom X2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is available for Rs 39,999.

Image Credit: Amazon

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, the Vivo V25 Pro has a color changing back design and in-display fingerprint scanner. It starts from Rs 35,999.

Image Credit: Indian Express

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

Horoscope for January 20, 2023

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article