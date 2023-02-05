Here are some of the most affordable phones with curved display you can buy
Sporting the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, the Realme 10 Pro Plus is a mid-range device with one of the best cameras in the price range. It starts from Rs 24,999.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 888+. It can be purchased for Rs 39,999.
Image Credit: Motorola
The recently launched Oppo Reno8 T features the Snapdragon 695 processor, comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and has a price tag of Rs 29,999.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Tecno Phantom X2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is available for Rs 39,999.
Image Credit: Amazon
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, the Vivo V25 Pro has a color changing back design and in-display fingerprint scanner. It starts from Rs 35,999.
Image Credit: Indian Express
