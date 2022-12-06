ChatGPT and other cool AI tools you can use

Image Credit: Lensa
DALL E-2 is an art generating AI tool that creates iamges with higher accuracy compared to its predecessor with the free version limited to 50 prompts every month.
Image Credit: DALL-E 2
Image Credit: Otter.ai
Midjourney is an image generator that lets you feed in prompts on its Discord server and generates four images based on the text input. However, the free plan is limited to 25 images a month.
Image Credit: Midjourney
Based on GPT 3.5, ChatGPT is a language model that can produce human-like text. The bot can create poems and even remember your previous answer. It is currently under beta testing.
Image Credit: ChatGPT Blog