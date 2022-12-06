ChatGPT and other cool AI tools you can use

Lensa can help you edit photos, create art from scratch, make videos and create your custom avatar using AI tools.Some features are free but you need to pay to unlock all of them.

Image Credit: Lensa

DALL E-2 is an art generating AI tool that creates iamges with higher accuracy compared to its predecessor with the free version limited to 50 prompts every month.

Image Credit: DALL-E 2

Otter.ai is a transcription tool that offers 300 minutes of free transcribing every month. You can use the Pro version in case you want to extend your recording minutes.

Image Credit: Otter.ai

Midjourney is an image generator that lets you feed in prompts on its Discord server and generates four images based on the text input. However, the free plan is limited to 25 images a month.

Image Credit: Midjourney

Based on GPT 3.5, ChatGPT is a language model that can produce human-like text. The bot can create poems and even remember your previous answer. It is currently under beta testing.

Image Credit: ChatGPT Blog

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Why you should not consume palak paneer

Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

Does constipation become chronic in winter?

Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction