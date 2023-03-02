In terms of Carbon Dioxide emission, 2022 broke all records.

Image Credit: Unsplash

This might be caused by the increase in the number of people travelling by air after the pandemic and countries turning to coal to save on costs.

The International Energy Agency reported that CO2 emissions caused by energy production grew 0.9% and reached 36.8 gigatons.

Extreme weather also increased CO2 emissions with droughts in many parts of the world decreasing water available for hydropower. 

This meant people had to rely on fossil fuels for energy generation. Scientists suggest we should cut down on energy consumption to slow the effects of global warming.

However, last year's emission levels were still lower than what experts had expected. The International Energy Agency says a reversal is still possible if nations meet their climate goals.

