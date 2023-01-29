Here are some of the best wired earphones you can buy under Rs 1,000 in 2023
Image Credit: Indian Express
OnePlus Nord wired earphones are powered by 9.2mm drivers and come with three physical buttons that let you control the volume and pick or hang up calls. Designed for bass lovers, and these costs Rs 799.
Image Credit: OnePlus
JBL C200SI is a lightweight pair of earphones that has a metallic finish. It has a noise isolating microphone and comes with one physical button that gives you quick acccess to voice assistants. It is priced at Rs 799.
Image Credit: Amazon
The Realme Buds 2 is one of the best sounding budget wired earphones. It is powered by 11.2 mm speakers and features tangle free wires. You also get three physical buttons and can be purchased for Rs 599.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Sony's MDR-EX15AP wired earphone is powered by 9mm drivers and comes with a cord adjuster. It supports the Smart Key app and costs Rs 798.
Image Credit: Amazon
The Mi Dual Driver in-ear wired earphones is powered by 10mm and 8mm dual dynamic drivers that help enhance the overall audio output. These wired earphones have a L shape connector and are priced at Rs 799.
Image Credit: Mi
