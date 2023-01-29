The Realme Buds 2 is one of the best sounding budget wired earphones. It is powered by 11.2 mm speakers and features tangle free wires. You also get three physical buttons and can be purchased for Rs 599. The Realme Buds 2 is one of the best sounding budget wired earphones. It is powered by 11.2 mm speakers and features tangle free wires. You also get three physical buttons and can be purchased for Rs 599.