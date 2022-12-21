Sony is offering its flagship WH-1000XM4 headphone at a discounted price of Rs 17,990. If you are looking for wireless earbuds, the WF-C500 can be purchased for Rs 3,999.
Image Credit: Sony
The Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop starts from Rs 84,990, while the ROG Zephyrus G14 and ROG Flow X13 are available for Rs 84,990 and Rs 73,990 respectively.
Image Credit: Asus
Those looking to buy a smartphone can get cashback up to Rs 2,500 on the Vivo V25 Pro whereas Vivo V25 buyers will get cashback up to Rs 2,000.
Image Credit: Vivo
The Logitech G435 headphones are currently available for Rs 7,495 while the G502 gaming mouse and Yeti Nano microphone are priced at Rs 7,995 and 9,995 respectively.
Image Credit: Logitech
If you want to buy an air purifier or a vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Purifier Cool and the Dyson V12 Detect slim vacuum cleaner are priced at Rs 33,900 and Rs 29,900 respectively.
Image Credit: Dyson India