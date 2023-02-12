Here are some of the best tablets you can get your hands on
The iPad Air 5th Gen is one of the best tablets under Rs 50,000. The tablet has a 2K display and is powered by the Apple M1 silicon. It starts from Rs 53,990.
Lenovo's Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 features a 2K 120Hz AMOLED screen and is backed by the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor. It starts from Rs 44,999.
If you are looking for a premium tablet, check out the Galaxy Tab S8. It has an 11-inch 120Hz LCD screen and sports the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It can be purchased for Rs 56,999.
Xiaomi's Pad 5 is one of the best tablets in the mid-range segment. Starting from Rs 26,499, it comes with the Snapdragon 860 SoC and offers upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The Realme Pad features the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers upto 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The base variant of the tablet costs Rs 11,999.
