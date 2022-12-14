The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage and starts from Rs 19,999.

