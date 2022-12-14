The Vivo T1 5G offered good specifications, a 120Hz IPS LCD display and 5G connectivity for Rs 15,990.
Realme's Narzo 50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and has a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen. It runs on Android 12 out of the box and starts from Rs 19.980.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage and starts from Rs 19,999.
Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range device that sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD screen backed by the Exynos 1280 processor. You can purchase the Galaxy M33 from Rs 18.999.
The Realme 9 features the Snapdragon 778G chipset and has a 6.6-inch 144Hz IPS LCD display. Backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, it starts from Rs 19,999.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite packs the Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with a 6.59-inch 120Hz IPS LCD screen. Running on OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box, the phone starts from Rs 18,999.
The Poco X4 Pro has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and comes with the Snapdragon 695 chipset. It starts from Rs 15,999.