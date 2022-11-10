Here are some of the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 10,000
Here are some of the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 10,000
Credit: Xiaomi
The Moto G22 has a 6.50-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 9,999.
The Moto G22 has a 6.50-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 9,999.
Credit: Motorola
Poco C31 sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display backed by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It can be bought from Flipkart for Rs 7,999.
Poco C31 sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display backed by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It can be bought from Flipkart for Rs 7,999.
Credit: Amazon
The Oppo A15s comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It is available on Amazon for Rs 9,990.
The Oppo A15s comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It is available on Amazon for Rs 9,990.
Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon
Samsung A03 has a Unisoc UMS9230 chipset complimented by a 6.50-inch screen. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 8,900.
Samsung A03 has a Unisoc UMS9230 chipset complimented by a 6.50-inch screen. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 8,900.
Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon
The Redmi 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and comes with a 6.7-inch screen. It can be bought from Flipkart for Rs 9,999.
The Redmi 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and comes with a 6.7-inch screen. It can be bought from Flipkart for Rs 9,999.
Credit: Xiaomi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Four step to post Diwali binge detox plan
Benefits of cherry
Things to avoid if you have whiteheads
What are the benefits of black pepper?
View More