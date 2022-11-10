Here are some of the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 10,000

The Moto G22 has a 6.50-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 9,999.

Poco C31 sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display backed by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It can be bought from Flipkart for Rs  7,999.

The Oppo A15s comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It is available on Amazon for Rs 9,990.

 Samsung A03 has a Unisoc UMS9230 chipset complimented by a 6.50-inch screen. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 8,900.

The Redmi 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and comes with a 6.7-inch screen. It can be bought from Flipkart for Rs 9,999.

