Here are the best smartphones of 2022 across various price segments
Image Credit: Indian Express
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly the best smartphone you can buy right now.
In the under Rs 60,000 segment, there are two phones that stand out. If you want a performance oriented phone, go with the iQOO 9T.
Those looking for a well-rounded phone can consider buying the OnePlus 10T, which offers specs similar to the Pro variant.
Even though it may not have the best in class specs, the Nothing Phone (1) is the clear winner when it comes to the under Rs 40,000 segment.
In the sub Rs 30,000 price bracket, the iQOO Neo 6 blows out the rest of the competition with its best-in-class specs and premium build quality.
Coming to the under Rs 20,000 price segment, we have two phones that offer good value for money. If you want a well rounded phone, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is a good choice.
But the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might cater to those who want a clean software experience.
