The Realme GT 2 comes with a unique paper like back which can be used to doodle using a pencil. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and starts from Rs 28,999.
The Xiaomi 11T Pro delivers on all key aspects like design, performance, battery and camera. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, it starts from Rs 35,999.
The iQOO Neo 6 has one of the best displays in its price range backed by a good battery life and camera. It comes with the Snapdragon 870 chipset and can be bought from Rs 29,999.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE comes with a matte finish on the back and packs a good camera and battery. Powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset, the phone starts from Rs 39,999.
The OnePlus 10R is one of the best mid-range phones that offers good performance, camera and battery with support for 150W fast charging. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 2100 Max chipset, it starts from Rs 34,999.
If you are looking for a phone that looks and feels different, the Nothing Phone (1) is a great mid-range phone powered by the Snapdragon 778 chipset. It comes with notification LEDs on the back and starts from Rs 27,499.
