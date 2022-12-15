The Realme GT 2 comes with a unique paper like back which can be used to doodle using a pencil. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and starts from Rs 28,999.

The Realme GT 2 comes with a unique paper like back which can be used to doodle using a pencil. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and starts from Rs 28,999.